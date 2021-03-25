Extra Crunch members get unlimited access to 12M stock images for $99 per year

We’re excited to announce that we’ve partnered with Yay Images for a new Extra Crunch Partner Perk. Starting today, Extra Crunch members can get unlimited access to Yay Images’ collection of over 12M stock images, 1.5M vectors, and 250,000 HD/4K Videos at a discounted annual rate.

The Yay Images Solo Plan (one user) can be purchased by Extra Crunch members for only $99/year, while the Growth Plan (2+ users) will run your team $199/year.

Full details on the Yay Images’ Partner Perk:

Unlimited downloads across a collection of over 12M images, 1.5M vectors, and 250K HD/4K Videos

Unlimited team members with the Growth Plan

Flexible licensing with both Standard Commercial & Extended Licenses

Advanced search and filters

$25K Copyright Protection per asset

Dedicated account manager

300K+ in Partner Perks Offers from IBM, Google, Airtable, Zendesk, and more

Much like TechCrunch, Yay is also on a mission to help founders and startup teams. Yay Images was born in 2008 in Oslo, Norway to create an affordable stock media agency with high-quality content. With a shared vision from the Founders Fund, Yay Images got an investment in 2014 from top Norwegian serial entrepreneurs and StartupLab for the world’s first unlimited download stock media product. More recently, Yay has created a product designed for individuals or startup teams with flexibility and affordability in mind.