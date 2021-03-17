Capdesk raises £5m Series A extension led by Fidelity International Strategic Ventures

Capdesk, an equity management platform, has raised a £5m Series A extension led by Fidelity International Strategic Ventures and MiddleGame Ventures. This followed a first raise of £3 million in 2020, led by Fuel Ventures, and brings the Series A total to £8 million, and total funding raised to £11.7m.

Capdesk’s clients include startups such as Gousto, Secret Escapes, Privitar, Voi Technology and Billie.

The platform allows founders, employees and investors to digitize their equity, options, and warrants transactions. This gives shareholders access to a private secondaries market via a partnership with the Seedrs crowd-equity platform.

Capdesk now wants to build a ‘seed to post-IPO’ equity platform, for this normally underserved European sector by onboarding established private and publicly listed companies.

Christian Gabriel, CEO and Co-Founder, Capdesk said in a statement: “Today’s announcement makes Capdesk the best-funded equity management solution in Europe. More importantly, it combines the fintech expertise and capital support from MiddleGame Ventures and Fidelity, paving the way for Capdesk to build an equity solution never before seen in Europe.”