Equity Monday: Everyone is going public so what’s wrong with your startup?

- The Weekend: Coinbase at $100 billion? More on that to come. Toast is going public! Probably! Wait, Toast the company that laid off staff last year? Yep that Toast! It’s not toast! And new rules on online lending in China.
- This Morning: Oscar Health put together an IPO price range that is interesting, and Apex Clearing is going public via a SPAC.
- Funding Rounds: Gophr raises money! Ageras Group raises money! Promise raises money! It was hard to pick just three, but each of those rounds has something notable about it. Enjoy!
- Deeper Dive/Riff: If the public markets will float even the most leaden of startup via a SPAC-balloon, any late-stage startup that doesn’t take the ride out of the private markets must either be perfect or too heavy to lift. And if it’s the second, we can write it off? Maybe?
