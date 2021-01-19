Equity Tuesday: Everyone’s raising money, and Wrike exits yet again

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This is Equity
Monday Tuesday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. You can follow the show on Twitter here and myself here — and make sure to check out last week’s two episodes, covering all the news sans ecommerce, and then all the ecommerce news.
We’re here on a Tuesday due to an American holiday, but that short break did not mean that the world’s news volume slowed down in the slightest. Here’s the rundown:
- From the weekend: The story of a fired GitHub employee ended as you expected it would, with a small twist; the Microsoft company’s head of HR is leaving. Not sure from this remove is this is a firing, or merely finding someone to axe over the error, but the fact that they are leaving stood out.
- Auto1 Group is going public, and Sequoia wants a piece.
- In more news from German, Personio has put together a $125 million round at a $1.7 billion valuation.
- And Grab, the Southeast Asian food delivery and ride-hailing goliath could raise $2 billion in a 2021 US IPO.
- Turning to this morning: The WhatsApp-India saga continues, Citrix is buying Wrike for $2.25 billion, and American stocks are looking up this morning.
- On the funding round front: LeoCare raised €15 million from Felix Capital, Ventech and Daphni. PPRO raised $180 million at a valuation of more than $1 billion. And Darwinbox raised from Salesforce Ventures, something that we did not know that the American corporate VC did.
- Finally, read this crypto piece.
And that’s that for today, we are back in short order on Thursday afternoon!