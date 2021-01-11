Affirm boosts its IPO price target, more than doubling its latest private valuation Who is mispricing whom?

This morning Affirm, the buy-now-pay-later financing startup, raised its IPO price range to $41 to $44 per share, up from a previous range of $33 to $38 per share.

The sharp repricing is steep in percentage terms, with the bottom end of Affirm’s range rising a little more than 24% and the top end gaining a smaller 16%.

For Affirm, the news means a larger IPO fundraising haul and a confirmation from public investors that its model, its economics, its business performance and its relationship with Peloton are incredibly valuable.

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. Read it every morning on Extra Crunch, or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday.

As TechCrunch wrote when Affirm first affixed a price range to its IPO, the fintech unicorn will be worth a multiple of its final private price. The company was valued at around $2.9 billion in a 2019 round and raised more capital at a higher $19.93 per-share price in September of 2020; the company’s IPO price range is now more than double what the company was worth less than half a year ago.

Let’s calculate Affirm’s new simple and diluted new valuation ranges, and contrast those with its recent revenues to get a handle regarding how close to software numbers the startup can get its revenue multiple.

Inside the math

Very little has changed in Affirm’s S-1 filings when it comes to share counts. Today’s new S-1/A filing does include a note concerning around 18,824 shares, but past that it appears that most things are holding steady.