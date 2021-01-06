Looking Glass is launching 3D photo software for its holographic tech

Last month, Looking Glass Factory introduced the Portrait, its first offering for a more general audience. The device utilizes the company’s impressive holographic imaging technology for a far more accessible form factor – a technically impressive digital photo frame, put simply.

Of course, one of the biggest question marks for technology like this is always content. More specifically, how do the people who buy the $349 product actually create 3D images to use with it? Then startup announced its solution to that issue today in the form of HoloPlay Studio. The company’s proprietary software was created to convert 2D images to 3D.

“Now extremely realistic holographic memories of all sorts can be created and enjoyed by more people than ever before, getting us one step closer to a world in which we’re creating in, communicating with, and reliving our memories through holograms,” CEO Shawn Frayne said in a release.

The company promises a low barrier of entry here. Users just need to upload images to the software. Results will likely vary depending on a number of factors. This is the kind of thing I’d normally like to see in person, first, but it’s been a bad couple of years for hands-on experiences.

The tech is set to go live through Looking Glass’s site at some point in the Spring. After that, it will be bundled with the new portrait devices. Backers get 20 conversions for free and then it’s $20 for 100 photos.