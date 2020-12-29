Attending CES 2021? TechCrunch wants to meet your startup

It’s that time of year again. Of course, this year is going to be different (to be honest, even looking at that lead image makes me uneasy). For the first time ever, CES is going all-virtual – but as usual, TechCrunch will be around to (virtually) cover it. The new format offers some unique challenges and opportunities, and we’re (virtually) here for it.

This year, we’re taking a different approach to help sort the signal from the noise. For past events, we’ve issued a similar form to find unique and interesting companies for our stage. While we don’t have a stage (or booth or physical presence of any sort) this year, we’re still looking to talk to as many great companies as possible.

Getting noticed at a show the size and scope of CES is difficult even in normal years – and that difficultly is likely to only be compounded for many smaller startups in this new all-digital format. We’re looking to get out in front of the mid-January scrum. If you’re showing off something cool or have some noteworthy news at this year’s event, fill out the form below and we’ll do the rest.