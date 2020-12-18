Watch Space Force commander Gen. John Raymond explain public-private partnerships for space defense

General John “Jay” Raymond spoke at TechCrunch Sessions: Space earlier this week where he touched on a variety of subjects. The talk came on the eve of Space Force’s first birthday, having been founded on December 20, 2019.

Space Force commander explains how the new military service operates like a startup and gave advice how startups can learn from the Space Force. The service only has 2,400 people and according to Gen. Raymond, this lean team is possible as he’s actively working to flatten the management structure and empower decision makers. Likewise, he also explained the current geopolitical landscape, saying, in part, “China has got from zero to 60 really quickly” in regards to operating in space. As such, Gen. Raymond is seeking partnerships with allied nations and startups within their borders.

