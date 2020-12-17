Virgin Orbit, Relativity Space and Astra dish on the economics and efficiencies of space launches

Relativity Space CEO Tim Ellis, Astra CEO Chris Kemp, and VOX Space (Virgin Orbit’s national security-focused subsidiary) President Mandy Vaughn all joined us at TC Sessions: Space to jointly discuss their varied approaches to the small spacecraft launch market. Each has a very different type of space launch system, but each is targeting roughly the same group of customers.

There are plenty of those customers to go around, they all agree, but they each have very different takes on what the best way to serve this growing need in the space industry. Check out the full panel above to learn more about that in detail.