Oracle is headed to Texas now, too

Austinites, watch out; another tech company is headed into town.

Just days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed during an interview that he has moved to Texas, and less than two weeks after HP Enterprises, a spin-out of one of the iconic Silicon Valley company Hewlett-Packard, announced that it is separately moving to Texas, yet another of the Bay Area’s best-known brands — Oracle — is pulling up stakes and headed east to Texas, too.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg. The company confirmed the move in a statement sent to TechCrunch, saying that along with a “more flexible employee work location policy,” it has changed its corporate headquarters from Redwood Shores, Ca., to Austin. “We believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work.”

A spokeswoman declined to answer more questions related to the move, but Oracle says that “many” of its employees can choose their office location, as well as continue to work from home part time or all the time.

Oracle already had an office in Austin, along with numerous other cities across the U.S., including L.A., Seattle, Denver, Orlando, and Burlington, Vt.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.