Announcing TechCrunch’s 2021 Event Calendar

We know that you’re hard at work building the next great startup so we want to get our events on your radar early for next year. We’re excited to announce our 2021 fully virtual events line-up. Mark your calendars!

TC Sessions: Justice

March 3, 2021

Join us virtually while we explore inclusive hiring, access to funding for Black, Latinx and Indigenous people, and workplace tools to foster inclusion and belonging. We’ll also examine the experiences of gig workers and formerly incarcerated people who are often left out of Silicon Valley’s wealth cycle. Rounding out the program will be a discussion about the role of venture capital in creating a more inclusive tech ecosystem. We’ll discuss all of that and more at the second installation of TC Sessions: Justice.

TechCrunch’s mission is to support early stage startups and that’s what TC Early Stage is all about. Designed for founders who are in their early innings, anywhere from pre-seed through Series A, we’re here to give entrepreneurs the info they need to get ahead. With that in mind, the event’s heart is dozens of breakout sessions run by experts and curated by TechCrunch editors focusing on topics like raising a first seed round, landing a series A, considering your first term sheet, recruiting a fabulous team and how to build a tech stack you won’t regret (to name a few). There is so much how-to content we’re coming to you twice in 2021 over four days total.

TC Sessions: Mobility

June 9, 2021

Explore the future of transportation with mobility mavericks for TechCrunch’s third TC Sessions: Mobility. Join us for a full day of online programming featuring the people leading the charge — creative thinkers, innovative makers, dedicated engineers and savvy investors across the mobility and transportation startup ecosystem.

TC Disrupt 2021

September 21-23

TechCrunch’s flagship event is back, hitting the airwaves on September 21-23, 2021. Join us for three days of non-stop online programming with two big focuses: How founders and investors are shaping the future of disruptive technology and startup experts providing actionable insights to entrepreneurs. It’s where hundreds of startups across a variety of categories tell their stories to the 10,000 attendees from all around the world. It’s the ultimate Silicon Valley experience where the leaders of the startup world gather to ask questions, make connections and be inspired.

TC Sessions: SaaS

November 3, 2021

TechCrunch editors will explore all angles of the SaaS market, from generating early market interest, to landing venture checks, to scaling, to selling and selling out. Software as a service has become the de facto startup business model thanks to its inherent revenue durability, and predictability. But how to best build, fund, and deliver SaaS products is constantly changing, and the modern founder can’t afford to be left behind.

