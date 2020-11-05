Nvidia reportedly bringing Fortnite back to iOS through its cloud gaming service

The British news service is reporting that Nvidia has developed a version of its GeForce cloud gaming service that runs on Safari.
The development means that Fortnite gamers can play the Epic Games title off of servers run by Nvidia. What’s not clear is whether the cloud gaming service will mean significant lag times for players that could effect their gameplay.
Apple customers have been unable to download new versions of Epic Games’ marquee title after the North Carolina-based company circumvented Apple’s rules around in-game payments.
Revenues and rules are at the center of the conflict between Epic and Apple. Epic had developed an in-game marketplace where transactions were not subject to the 30% charges that Apple places on transactions conducted through its platform.
The maneuver was a clear violation of Apple’s terms of service, but Epic is arguing that the rules themselves are unfair and an example of Apple’s monopolistic hold over distribution of applications on its platform.
The ongoing legal dispute won’t even see the inside of a courtroom until May and it could be years before the lawsuit is resolved.
That’s going to create a lot of hassles for the nearly 116 million iOS Fortnite players, especially for the 73 million players that only use Apple products to access the game, according to the BBC report.
Unlike Android, Apple does not allow games or other apps to be loaded on to its phones or tablets via app stores other than its own.
Nvidia already offers its GeForce gaming service for Mac, Windows, Android and Chromebook computers, but the new version will be available on Apple mobile devices as well, according to the BBC report.
If it moves ahead, Nvidia’s cloud gaming service would be the only one on the market to support iOS users. Neither Amazon’s Luna cloud-gaming platform, nor Google’s Stadia service carry Fortnite.