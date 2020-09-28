Microsoft outage leaves users unable to access Office, Outlook, Teams

Microsoft said it’s investigating an authentication outage with Office 365, preventing users from accessing some of the company’s most widely used services, including Office.com, Outlook.com, and Teams.
The company’s status dashboard said the issue started at 2:25pm PT, and has impacted mostly consumer users across the globe for the last few hours. Some government users may also be impacted, the company said.
In a series of tweets, Microsoft said that it tried to fix the issue, but was forced to roll back its changes after the fix failed.
For now, Microsoft said it was “rerouting traffic to alternate infrastructure to improve the user experience while we continue to investigate the issue.”
But that leaves millions on the U.S. west coast and users in Australia still unable to access their online services.
TechCrunch will keep you posted with developments. In the meantime, feel free to catch up with some of the bigger stories of the day.
