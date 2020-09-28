Equity Monday: Palantir might have a very eventful hump day

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest big news, chats about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets.

This week, we couldn’t help but weigh into the latest TikTok drama, but we got into why it’s worth following these budgets and moves (and a whole host of other fascinating news):

All that, and we didn’t even get to make fun of LinkedIn stories.

