Watch the first official trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2, premiering October 30 on Disney+

Disney has released the first trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian, and it actually provides a lot of plot detail via voice over of a conversation behind main character Mando and someone directing him as to what he should do with The Child (aka Baby Yoda). It sounds like the main action will focus on Mando trying to reunite Baby Yoda with the rest of his species – not without difficulty, of course.

The trailer features a lot of brief glimpses of action, at least one funny child moment, and quick looks at side characters from the first season who are also returning, including Gina Carano’s Cara Dune and Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga. It also brings up some deep Star Wars universe lore, including the longstanding rivalry between Mandalorians and self-style galactic protectors the Jedi.

It looks plenty entertaining, and there are X-Wings. I can’t wait for this to arrive starting October 30 on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+.