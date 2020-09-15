Apple One bundles iCloud, Music, TV+, Arcade, News+ and Fitness+ for $30 a month

Seems everything charges a monthly fee these days. It also seems that every Apple event brings another way to fork over $10 a month to the company. This time out, it was the addition of Fitness+, which brings metric-focused video workouts to an Apple TV near you. To keep things simple (and to keep you subscribing), the company is offering up a trio of new Apple One bundles.

It’s not quite mix and match yet, but there are three pricing tiers. Individual offers Apple Music, TV+, Arcade and iCloud for $15 a month. The Family version will get you those four services for $20 a month. For the hardcore, there’s the $30 a month Premier tier, which bundles iCloud, Music, TV+, Arcade, News+ and Fitness+.

Things get a bit more complicated from there, with various tiers of iCloud storage added onto the final total. The news confirms years of rumors that the company was working on a fully bundled solution for its services. Clearly Apple is hoping to be a one-stop shop for all of your software and service needs — no surprise, really, given how much of its earnings have shifted from hardware to services in recent years.

For those who have been putting off a given Apple subscription, such a bundle could certainly sweeten the pot — and make it even harder for users to escape the pull of the Apple software ecosystem.