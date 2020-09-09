Rick Moranis breaks acting hiatus for 30 seconds to launch Mint’s $30 a month unlimited plan

If you know one thing about Mint Mobile, it’s probably the fact that it’s owned by Pizza Place guy turned Pikachu voice, Ryan Reynolds. The actor’s been building a nice investment portfolio for himself, beginning with a piece of the Aviation American Gin company in 2018 and an ownership stake in Mint last year.

The company is a mobile virtual network operator, specializing in cheap prepaid phone plans built on top of T-Mobile network. Today it launched a new unlimited talk and text plan for the U.S. for $30. The plan includes either 35GB of 5G or LTE data, depending on the strength of the signal in your area.

The pricing gets more complicated from there — the $30 a month is an introductory offer for three months, using the annual per month pricing. If you’re satisfied after the first three months, you can renew for another three months at $40 a month, six months at $35 a month or go in for the full year to stay at $30 a month.

To mark the occasion, Reynolds is starring in a trio of TV spots, featuring Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson, Paul Revere descendant/Captain/fishing guide Avery Revere and fellow Canadian actor, Rick Moranis. The SCTV alum has notably eschewed Hollywood for a couple of decades now, in spite of a number of high profile reunions of franchises like Ghostbusters. In a fun and goofy little spot, set in a field for some reason.

“Like many, I’ve missed seeing Rick in movies for the past decade, so I pretty much begged him to reemerge for Mint,” Reynolds says of the spot. “There’s really no good reason for it expect this year has been weird and I thought we could all use more Rick Moranis.” Fair enough.

Moranis is set to return to films after a 23-year hiatus with the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot, Shrunk.