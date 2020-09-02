In ego battle, Lucid Motors claims to beat Tesla with 9.9 second quarter mile

Lucid Motors is set to unveil its production electric sedan next week and it’s clear the company is targeting Tesla . Over the last few weeks, Lucid has teased notable aspects of the Lucid Air including recharge time, estimated range, bi-directional power flow, and now, today, the Air’s quarter-mile time. And it’s faster than any Tesla vehicle.

According to Lucid Motors, the Air is capable of a 9.9-second quarter mile. That’s faster than a Tesla Model S and faster than most production cars on the market.

Of course, hitting these speeds comes at a cost. First, drivers are going to chew up tires if they’re gunning it at every light. And most drivers shouldn’t expect to hit sub-10 second quarter miles. Lucid achieved a fast time on a track with experienced drivers and warmed-up tires.

The Air is powered by a 1,080 HP powertrain that utilizes a motor on each axle. Combined the motors can propel the car to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. That’s faster than a Tesla Model S, too.

Lucid first announced the Air in 2016 and is finally ready to take the wraps off the production version and let customers buy it. The vehicle is shaping up to be an impressive kit with a claimed range of 517 miles and a quarter-mile time that can beat most exotic supercars.