With theaters opening back up, Atom Tickets launches its Snap mini app

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Atom Tickets, the ticketing and concessions buying app, is finally launching its branded ticket buying experience inside Snapchat.

The new Movie Tickets by Atom joins a slew of mini apps released by companies like Headspace, which are using Snap’s new mini app-distribution platform to offer services directly inside the Snapchat app.

Atom Tickets had planned to launch earlier in the summer, but its plans were put on hold by the pandemic-induced shutdown of movie theaters around the country.

With theaters reopening and new titles like Tenet, Bill and Ted Face the Music, Wonder Woman, and The New Mutants all coming to the silver screen, the time seemed right to pitch the new service.

“With safety measures in place and movie fans eager to return to the movies, we knew the timing was right to launch Atom’s ticketing experience on Snapchat,” said Matthew Bakal, Co-Founder and Chairman of Atom Tickets, in a statement. “We’re happy to provide a safe, contactless digital service that gives movie fans what they want – a little time to escape and enjoy a movie. We’re sure the new Movie Tickets by Atom Mini, which builds upon our existing DNA as a socially driven platform, will make moviegoing easier and bring friends together.”

Snap Minis are services that are offered within Snapchat and can be accessed through the company’s messaging interface. With Movie Tickets by Atom, users can buy a ticket, share a post with the details in a direct message, group chat or story and include a link to allow friends to find seats nearby.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Movie Tickets by Atom launch on Snapchat. Atom has built a seamless ecommerce experience for the Snap Minis platform, bringing the best of Atom Tickets to Snapchatters across North America,” said Alston Cheek, Director of Platform Partnerships at Snap, Inc., in a statement.

Atom has relationships with a slew of newly reopening movie theaters including: AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Harkins Theatres, National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas, CMX Cinemas, Landmark in Cinemas of Canada, Studio Movie Grill, Malco Theatres, Landmark Theatres, ArcLight Cinemas, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, among others.