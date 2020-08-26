Equity Shot: Our favorite startups from YC Demo Day

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast (now on Twitter!), where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

Yep, it’s another Equity Shot. We’re back. And then we’re going to be back on Friday. Because we can’t stop talking about the biggest news week in the world of startups and venture capital in some time.

Before we start, shout-out to the NBA for the growing, wildcat strike to protest racist police violence in America.

OK, back to our regularly scheduled programming. This time ’round Natasha and your humble servant were joined by Lucas Matney, a member of the TechCrunch reporting team and a first-timer on Equity. Where’s he been all this time? Covering all sorts of things, including VR startups for the publication. He was also a big part of our coverage of both days of YC’s Demo Days, making him a perfect fit for this episode.

Danny was given a break to sit at home, play board games and iron his favorite sweatshirt. He’s back Friday morning.

In case you’ve missed the words, here’s what we wrote this week on the subject:

Those entries should be pretty exhaustive, so dig into them when you can.

And make sure to read Natasha's great piece on a super-hot startup from the batch, which comes up in the show.