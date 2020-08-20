Sign up to interview with accelerators before Disrupt 2020

Startup founders, brace yourself for a phenomenal opportunity. TechCrunch, in partnership with cela, will host eleven — count ‘em eleven — accelerators in Digital Startup Alley at Disrupt 2020. It gets better: they’re accepting applications for their upcoming virtual accelerator programs, and this is your chance to interview with them.

Do you want in on this potentially life-changing speed networking opportunity? There’s only one requirement: you must be an exhibitor in Digital Startup Alley. If you don’t have one yet, go buy your Digital Startup Alley Package right now.

Not familiar with cela or its mission? The New York City-based company matches early-stage startups to world-class accelerators and incubators — within its global network — that align with a startup’s vertical and business goals.

cela already connected winners of our ongoing Pitchers and Pitches mini pitch-off competitions (register to attend the next one on September 2nd — it’s free) with an appropriate accelerator. Here’s what pitch-off winner Hannah Webb, CEO of Findster Technologies, said about her experience.

“Disrupt and Digital Start Up Alley haven’t even officially started yet, and we’ve already seen great benefits. cela introduced us to multiple accelerators in the NYC area and one is a perfect fit for our company’s situation.”

A good accelerator can give founders an enormous boost. Finding the right one for your startup is crucial, and it can be tricky. That’s where cela’s guidance — and its extensive network — can help.

“During these speed networking events, we will match selected founders to curated, 1:1 meetings with the Managing Directors of some of the world’s most respected accelerator programs. Founders that apply can discuss investment, sales, team building, product development, marketing and any other challenge or opportunity their startup is pursuing.” — John Lynn, co-founder, cela.

Speed networking sessions take place over three days during the week prior to Disrupt 2020. Here’s the schedule, so mark your calendars now and get ready to impress.

Date: September 8

Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. PT

Accelerators: NUMA, Techstars, Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator

Date: September 9

Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. PT

Accelerators: She Gets Sh!t Done, Halo Incubator, Startup Boost Pre- Accelerator, Plug and Play

Date: September 10

Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. PT

Accelerators: Backstage Capital, Global Startup Ecosystem, StartEd Accelerator, Quake Capital

In a classic “but wait, there’s more” moment, don’t forget to sign up for these other webinars exclusively for Digital Startup Alley exhibitors.

August 26 — Fundraising and Hiring Best Practices with panelists Sarah Kunst of Cleo Capital and Brett Berson of First Round Capital.

with panelists Sarah Kunst of Cleo Capital and Brett Berson of First Round Capital. September 2—Leveraging Online Fundraising for Your Business with IFundWomen.

All of this happens before the full week of Disrupt (starting September 14th). That’s a ton of opportunity waiting for you. Don’t wait — buy your Digital Startup Alley Package now, join us for speed networking and get ready to accelerate your success.

