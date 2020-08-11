Dell’s latest Chromebook blends enterprise security with premium specs

The latest Dell Chromebook is designed for the at-home worker who still needs to connect to corporate systems. The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise boasts some of the best spec available on any Chromebook and comes loaded with Dell’s enterprise platform that allows remote management by IT departments. All of this comes at a price. The 7410 is expensive.

The 7410 has a 14-inch 4K screen along with LTE mobile broadband, Intel WiFi 6, and a 10th generation Intel Core i7 CPU. Dell says the battery life is good for up to 21 hours, and the notebook can go from 0% to 35% in as little as 20 minutes. There are two USB-C ports, two full-size USB ports, and SD card slot and an HDMI output. It’s available in a conventional clamshell laptop design or a 2-in-1 convertible tablet.

This is the latest in Dell’s growing line of enterprises-focused Chromebooks and the most significant unit to date. Once relegated to just consumer or education use, Chromebooks are gaining traction in enterprise environments. Companies like Dell roll out IT management software that allows Chrome OS to work within a corporation’s environment. The 7410 is seemingly a significant step forward for Chrome OS as it combines the same level as computing power with IT management as the company offers in its Windows-based laptops.

Some models of the 7410 are available now, starting at $1,299. A Core i3 version is slated for a later release and will carry a $1,099 price tag.