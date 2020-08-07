Survey: Tell us what you think of Extra Crunch

Since launching our membership product Extra Crunch 1.5 years ago, we’ve added a number of new features at the request of our community. This includes improvements to login stability, introducing the video Q&A series Extra Crunch Live, launching over a dozen Partner Perks and revamping our newsletters.

We also listened to the community for where to add payments support. The product is now available in more than 20 countries and territories, with Australia and Israel support coming soon.

Feedback from our community is critical as we continue to build and develop the product. We’re always looking to improve, and we’d love to get feedback on the product in its current state. If you have a few minutes, please fill out the survey below.