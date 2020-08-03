Boston Dynamics CEO Rob Playter is coming to Disrupt 2020 to talk robotics and automation

Back in January, Robert Playter became the CEO of Boston Dynamics. It was a momentous occasion, marking the company’s first new CEO since its founding in the early 1990s when the company was founded by Marc Raibert. The move came during what was already a transitional period for the company, which is why we are excited to chat with him at Disrupt 2020.

Following its sale to SoftBank, Boston Dynamics began early sales of Spot, its first commercial product. In April of last year, the company made its own acquisition, picking up Bay Area-based Kinema Systems to help design a visioning system for its own warehouse robotics, like Handle.

Of course, much of this pre-dates the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has made automation and robotics an even more hot-button issue than it has been in years prior. Over the course of the last few months, Spot has been seen employed in a factotum of different jobs, as everyone from construction companies to healthcare facilities to baseball teams look to the quadrupedal robot for help.

Playter will be making his first public speaking engagement as CEO at our first online-only Disrupt this September. His appearance comes after several from Boston Dynamics founder (and Playter’s predecessor as CEO) Marc Raibert. Most recently, Raibert made a return appearance at our TC Sessions: Robotics event to show off the commercial version of Spot.

Playter will join us at Disrupt 2020 on September 14-18 to discuss the challenges and opportunities in transforming Boston Dynamics into a commercial venture.