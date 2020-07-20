GM details 12 upcoming electric vehicles from Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet, and Buick

General Motors is on track to deliver 20 electric vehicles by 2023, the company said in its latest sustainability report. That includes models for nearly all of its brands, including Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet, and Buick.

Most of these vehicles utilize GM’s new modular EV architecture called Ultium. With this platform, GM says some vehicles will have a range of 400 miles, acceleration of 0-60 in 3 seconds, and come in front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel-drive configurations.

What follows is a look at 12 of these forthcoming models. Specific details are missing, but the list provided by GM’s sustainability report illustrates an automaker going all-in on electric.

Cadillac

Cadillac Lyriq: Previously announced, supposedly will be Cadillac’s first electric vehicle with a price of around $75,000.

Three-row SUV that GM says will emphasize interior space and cargo capability.

A small crossover like Cadillac’s current XT5

A full-size, three-row SUV “that builds on the DNA of the brand’s highly successful Escalade.”

Cadillac Celestiq Statement Vehicle: Previously announced, supposedly will be a handmade, ultra-luxury vehicle with a price tag around $200,000.

GMC

GMC Hummer Truck: Previously announced, 1,000 HP electric truck.

GMC Hummer SUV that’s similar to the Hummer Truck, but configured like an off-road SUV.

Chevrolet

An electric Chevy pickup truck with a range of over 400 miles on a charge.

Mid-size SUV for the American market

An aggressive Chevy Bolt electric crossover that includes GM’s Super Cruise self-driving.

Buick

A “conventional crossover” that maximizes interior space and cargo

A Buick Crossover that “feature more expressive proportion with a greater emphasis on form and athletic fashion.”

To build the vehicles listed here, General Motors says it is on track to allocate more than $20 billion of capital and engineering resources to its electric and autonmous vehicle programs between 2020 and 2025.