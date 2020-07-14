WhatsApp hit by brief outage, leaving users unable to send or receive messages

WhatsApp was briefly down Tuesday, with users unable to send or receive messages on the Facebook-owned end-to-end encrypted messaging app.

Affected users may have seen that WhatsApp was “connecting” to the service when trying to send a message. The outage started at about 4 p.m. ET but appeared to be working again by 4:30 p.m. ET.

We don’t know much more at this stage. A spokesperson for Facebook did not immediately comment on the outage. We’ll update when we know more.

WhatsApp hit the 2 billion user mark earlier this year. Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014 in what became one of the social media giant’s biggest purchases.