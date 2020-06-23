Dear Sophie: What does the Supreme Court’s DACA decision mean for employers?

Here’s another edition of “Dear Sophie,” the advice column that answers immigration-related questions about working at technology companies.

Dear Sophie:

I work in HR at a big tech company. We have hundreds of DACA employees. What does the recent Supreme Court decision mean for recruitment and retention? How can we support these brilliant colleagues to have immigration security?

—Supportive in Silicon Valley

Dear Supportive,

Thank you for your timely question. I’m thrilled the Supreme Court ruling allows the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to continue — at least for now. Dreamers have become integral to the vibrancy and vitality of our economy and way of life in the U.S, particularly in Silicon Valley. I’m heartened that you’re looking for ways to support and bring a sense of security to these brilliant and talented individuals.