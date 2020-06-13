The 2021 Ford Bronco gets an official debut date

More than three years ago, Ford announced it was bringing back the Bronco after years of customer requests and speculation.

The mid-size SUV that ended its 30-year production run in 1996 was supposed to debut in March. Then COVID-19 happened and well everything got cancelled, including numerous vehicle reveals.

The reborn Ford Bronco will finally emerge to the media and public — beyond what we’ve already seen thanks to lots of leaked photos — on July 9. Ford announced the date in a post Saturday on Instagram.

Why has TechCrunch dared write about the Ford Bronco? Let’s ignore that it’s a Saturday and I’m trying to bring a little light into everyone’s lives for a fleeting moment or that the Ford Bronco was my childhood companion on numerous camping trips in Baja and the first vehicle I ever drove off road.

The Ford Bronco might be a classic. But it will certainly embody some new fangled tech, hence our interest. The Bronco is also part of Ford’s previously announced plans to invest $750 million and add 2,700 new direct jobs at its Wayne, Mich. factory. The Ford Bronco and an all-new Ford Ranger will be assembled at the Wayne factory, which will also house and a new modification center to support autonomous vehicles.

Expect Ford to produce a family of Bronco vehicles, including a smaller Bronco Sport and plug-in hybrid. Ford CEO Jim Hackett confirmed during the company’s 2019 shareholder meeting that a hybrid would be part of the mix.

The Bronco is going to be available in two- and four-door configurations. There should be lots of opportunity for buyers to customize their Bronco. For instance, opting for removable doors and roof. The expectation is that the Bronco will have a body-on-frame chassis and be offered with 2.3-liter turbo four and maybe even a V6. Although it’s unclear if the smaller Sport will have a different architecture.

Stay tuned.