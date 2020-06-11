United adds touchless check-in kiosks to airports across the U.S.

As Americans are ramping up to start traveling, amid a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, United has announce the addition of 219 touchless check-in kiosks across the U.S. The new check-in option was one of a number of initiatives announced as part of the carrier’s CleanPlus strategy of addressing travel during the pandemic.

When travelers scan their phone or a printed pass, the device will automatically print out luggage tags and boarding passes. The first systems rolled out in Orlando, Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago on May 10, before adding an additional 20 kiosks.

This latest move brings the system to every U.S. airport where United operates kiosks. Additional systems will be added to domestic and international airports through next month, according to the airline.

Other COVID-19-related United initiatives included limiting the numbers of passengers in line, making disinfecting products available through out the trip, a move toward only pre-packaged food, removal of bar area seating and mandatory employee temperature checks. Last month, the TSA implemented similar safeguards for travelers looking to get away during the Memorial Day weekend.