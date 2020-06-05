A message from the Equity crew

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.
This week, however, the Equity crew (Danny, Natasha, Chris, and Alex) agreed it felt silly to drum up false enthusiasm for funding rounds and startups. Instead, we talked about a more critical topic: systemic racism in the United States. Venture firms and tech executives across the country are pledging to be better following the brutal murder of George Floyd and police brutality.
Better is long overdue.
What follows are the resources we mentioned — and a few more — on the show itself. We’ll be back. Now is the time for sustained momentum and change.
Donations
- The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
- Black Visions Collective
- The Anti Police-Terror Project
- Committee to Protect Journalists
- The Marshall Project
- Official George Floyd Memorial Fund
How to be a better ally
- More resources on how to support Black Lives Matter
- How to make this moment the turning point for real change
- For those who can’t protest, here are ways to support the movement
- Understand the model minority myth
- The social contract
- Resources fo Non-black individuals and people of color
