Take a look inside Crew Dragon, SpaceX’s first human spacecraft, ahead of its historic launch

SpaceX is in the process of preparing for its historic first astronaut launch, with a mission to demonstrate its human spaceflight capabilities by flying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station. That flight is set to happen at 4:33 PM EDT (1:33 PM PDT), weather permitting, but meanwhile SpaceX has provided a closer look at Crew Dragon and what went into its design.

Learn more about Dragon’s design pic.twitter.com/Fw5OZ9Ecwm — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 27, 2020

Crew Dragon is based on the design of SpaceX’s original Dragon cargo capsule, which is currently in service providing operational resupply services to the Space Station. SpaceX’s design team was focused entirely on converting it for human use and comfort, with an emphasis on ensuring it felt like a genuine, 21st-century modern vehicle, with excellent usability and user experience, from its touchscreen control system to its custom-molded seating.

Check out the launch live stream here, as the astronauts and crew continue to ready for launch.