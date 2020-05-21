Personal finance tracker Copilot adds support for Apple Card spreadsheet imports

When Apple added the ability to export transactions via spreadsheet to its credit card, Matthew hit up the folks at Copilot, asking whether they planned to support the feature. The answer was essentially “not yet, but soon.” This week, however, it’s finally official.

The makers of the personal finance tracking app announced that users can now import the Apple Card’s CSV spreadsheet into Copilot. The app will then go to work categorizing the transactions into topics, like transportation, subscription services, shops and restaurants.

Those who manually manage their expenses can consolidate the information into a single place, while the app removes any duplicates from the list. From there, it will create a historical balance and utilization rate for the Apple Card.

Hey Apple Card users 👋 Copilot can now import your statements directly from the Wallet app! This feature comes with improved categorization, automatic detection of duplicates (very useful if you're also logging expenses by hand), and historical balanceshttps://t.co/CkgtU8rdaP pic.twitter.com/4PAq2u5guP — Copilot (@copilotmoney) May 21, 2020

Removing as much friction as possible from a daunting subject like expenses is the bread and butter of apps like Copilot, and the Apple integration looks to be a stupidly easy way to keep charges organized in one convenient spot. Copilot’s chief competitor Mint already accepts spreadsheet imports, as do other apps, including Clarity Money, YNAB and Lunch Money.

Unfortunately, there’s no automated way to import the sheets at the moment, meaning you’ll have do it manually for each. Copilot founder Andres Ugarte says the company is working on a fully automated process.

Per Ugarte, “Apple Card support has been a top request from our users since we launched. This integration required extensive backend development to ensure that upon import, Copilot could seamlessly integrate Apple Card data with the rest of a user’s financial life. We wanted to ensure we weren’t cutting any corners, and that Apple Card transactions could take advantage of the same algorithmic categorization and analysis that Copilot uses for other financial institutions.”