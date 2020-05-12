Slack is currently fixing performance issues that prevented some users from connecting

Slack is currently fixing issues that are preventing some users from connecting or sending messages, according to its Status page. The company’s latest update on Twitter says some people may start seeing improvements, but that the company is still working on it.

Customers may be seeing performance improvements, although we still have some work to do. We’ll be back with more news shortly. https://t.co/AALbQGsDHq — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) May 13, 2020

With so many working remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Slack is the main way that many people keep in touch with their colleagues. The company has not announced if the current outage is related to increased demand (though, to be fair, they are busy right now).

Like other major online communication platforms, Slack has experienced outages in the past, and generally fixed them within a few hours while keeping users updated. For example, it experienced outages last summer, soon after the company performed a major update to its underlying technology to increase the speed of its desktop and web clients.

We will update this post when Slack’s connectivity is fully restored.