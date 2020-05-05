Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s Space Force starring The Office’s Steve Carell

Netflix has released the first trailer for its series Space Force, which is a parodic take on the newest branch of the U.S. armed forces. The project was announced pretty shortly after the space-focused military branch was made official, so it’s actually pretty impressive to see a trailer for what looks like a pretty polished production in such a short time – even as the actual U.S. Space Force has only just begun graduating its first cadets.

The show arrives on May 29 (coincidentally just two days after NASA and SpaceX are set to mark a return to U.S. crewed spaceflight with their first Commercial Crew astronaut demonstration mission), and stars Steve Carell alongside John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Lisa Kudrow and Ben Schwartz. If you get a distinctly ‘Office’ vibe from this trailer, then there’s a good reason for that – a lot of the creative team worked on that Carell show, too, including Office U.S. creator Greg Daniels.

It’s tempting to characterize this as ‘The Office but with space army” based on this look, but that’s probably just the powerful association of Carell with the Micheal Scott character talking.