Tech stocks open lower ahead of another busy earnings week

The optimism that confounded many in April may be slipping in May, as stocks fell during Friday’s trading session and are down again this morning.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is off 0.55% this morning, putting it 13% off its record highs set this year, but also up 29% from its 52-week lows it set directly following those highs. Niching down to SaaS and cloud stocks, the Bessemer-Nasdaq cloud index is off 0.85% today, after shedding nearly 3% in last week’s final trading session.

SaaS and cloud stocks rebounded mightily in April, making their slow start in May a disappointment. As last month came to a close, strong results from giants like Alphabet and Microsoft lowered some market concerns about the economy’s health towards the end of Q1.

However, the week ahead is full of earnings so we shouldn’t place too much stock in any particular trading session. To prepare you for the news onslaught, TechCrunch has prepared a list of companies expected to report Q1 results this week, along with the startup sector that they will help detail with their own numbers.

Please enjoy:

Bill.com (SaaS), CarGurus (consumer demand, ecommerce), Care.com (health-tech), Castlight Health (SaaS), Cloudflare (infra), Dropbox (SaaS), The Trade Desk (martech), HP, GoPro (consumer hardware), Fiverr (consumer marketplaces), Rapid7 (cybersec), Yelp (advertising), Uber (on-demand mobility), Friday: Riot Blockchain (lol)

So it’s going to be busy. No matter what sort of startup you care about the most, there’s going to be an earnings report for you coming out shortly. Of course, news from Pinterest, Uber and Lyft will dominate, but there’s a lot of smaller reports that may prove even more interesting.

TechCrunch will cover a handful. The rest will be covered in a summary fashion as needed to explain new trends that are impacting startups. And then, like a wave after its crest, things should start to slow on the earnings front for another few months as Q2 rolls along.

Monday! Let’s go!