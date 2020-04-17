Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch app reminds you to wash your damn hands, dummy

A few months ago, the idea of a hand-washing app would have seemed trivial, at best. We’re all adults here, right? We’ve been washing our hands our entire lives. But things change. It’s mid-April and we’re afraid to go outside and engage with other humans — and thorough hand-washing is one of very few tools we have in our collective arsenal.

Life, am I right?

According to Samsung, “a small group of designers and developers from Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore, or SRI-B’s UX and wearable teams, worked round-the-clock over the last two weeks to come up with a solution that helps you keep healthy and safe.”

They came out the other side with Hand Wash, a Galaxy Watch app designed to remind wearers to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds. There are preset intervals for the reminders, which can be customized by the wearer. The app gives a buzz at the end of 25 seconds — the extra five seconds were tacked on for the application of soap.

The app tracks washings and shows the amount of time that’s elapsed since you last washed. It’s the kind of things that would be absolutely crazy-making normally, but these days are anything but. It’s available now for download in the Galaxy Store.