‘Glitch’ blamed as stimulus check is delayed for millions who filed through H&R Block, TurboTax

Many have been understandably concerned that, amid corporate bailouts, a $1,200 check won’t be enough to survive several more weeks of lockdown. But the stimulus check is, at very least, better than nothing, particularly for the more than 22 million Americans have filed jobless claims in the last month alone.

But actually getting the check is easier said than done. There have been a number of roadblocks for many Americans. Many students are ineligible. Same goes for many elderly and disabled people. Immigrants without a social security number, too. There have been a variety of delays, as well, including the President’s unprecedented mandate that his signature appear on paper check.



For millions of Americans, a “glitch” will further delay matters. The deposit, planned for yesterday, was delayed for “several million” people who used popular services like H&R Block, Jackson Hewitt and TurboTax to file their taxes last year, according to The Washington Post. The issue? The IRS didn’t have their direct deposit information on file.

Those checking their stimulus status via the IRS’s “Get My Payment” tool this week were greeted with a perplexing “Payment Status Not Available” message. No additional information was provided.

The IRS says it’s currently working to resolve the issues that have led to the delay.