TechCrunch Live: Join execs from Roblox, SuperAwesome, and Fingerprint tomorrow at 11:15am PDT to discuss kids media

With large majorities of all children (70% in the U.S. and U.K.) staying home from school during the COVID-19 crisis, use of digital media properties popular with kids has soared. Screen time among kids in the U.S. is up 50% according to research by SuperAwesome.

This adds momentum to a space that has already been rapidly evolving amid greater protections on children’s data privacy, increasing popularity of gaming, the rise of subscription bundles, and the influence of independent content creators.

TechCrunch will host a live webinar panel tomorrow (April 8) at 11:15am PDT / 2:15pm EDT about the current state of children’s media with three leaders in the industry:

Craig Donato, Chief Business Officer of Roblox , the $4 billion gaming platform that counts the majority of US kids age 9-12 among its active users.

, the $4 billion gaming platform that counts the majority of US kids age 9-12 among its active users. Nancy MacIntyre, Co-Founder & CEO of Fingerprint , a leading subscription video and gaming service for children.

, a leading subscription video and gaming service for children. Dylan Collins, Co-Founder & CEO of SuperAwesome , the London-based creator of “kid-safe” adtech and privacy tools.

Extra Crunch members will be able to submit questions to the panelists using the Zoom dial-in information posted below. For other TechCrunch readers, we will have a YouTube live stream ready to go to join, which we will post on TechCrunch’s Twitter page.

Dial-in information