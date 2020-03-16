Former Coinbase exec is now down with OCC (the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency)

Former Coinbase chief legal officer Brian Brooks has been tapped as the chief operating officer and first deputy comptroller of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, beginning April 1, 2020.

In the role, Brooks will help the OCC in its mission of chartering, regulating and supervising national banks and federal savings associations, along with federal branches and agencies of foreign banks.

Specifically, the chief operating officer is involved with oversight of banking supervision policy, large bank supervision, midsize and community bank supervision, the office of innovation, supervision system and analytical support and systemic risk identification support and specialty supervision.

Nowhere in that word-salad does it mention bitcoin, but it’s likely that cryptocurrencies will be one area where Brooks will spend at least some of his time, given his previous job and areas of expertise.

“Brian Brooks is a strong leader with extensive experience in the financial services sector,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, in a statement. “I look forward to working with him to ensure the stability of our financial system and its ability to foster greater economic growth for the benefit of all Americans.”

Brooks served as the chief legal officer for Coinbase since September 2018, and previously served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Fannie Mae.