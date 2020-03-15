Y Combinator may go fully remote for its next cohort

Y Combinator said that it may make its Summer 2020 accelerator program entirely virtual, proving that even the world’s premiere accelerator isn’t immune to having its business reshaped by the novel coronavirus spreading across the world.

YC has already made its Demo Day for its Winter 2020 cohort an online only affair. The accelerator also accelerated the timeline for the Demo Day, which will be held tomorrow — a week early.

Beyond that, the accelerator said it wanted entrepreneurs to know that the summer batch will take place, and that its online application is open now.

“Additionally, depending on the circumstances this summer, some or all of the batch may take place remotely over video,” Y Combinator said in a statement.

“This is a unique worldwide crisis, but it will not lessen the extraordinary opportunities for terrific founders to start and build epic companies,” the accelerator wrote. “We look forward to reading all your applications and wish good luck and good health to everyone.”

In the past, Y Combinator had required that all participating startups relocate to the Bay Area — something that many entrepreneurs considered to be a strain on their business. And while the accelerator hasn’t had problems finding strong companies willing to take the leap, the virtual option may enable even more entrepreneurs to reap the benefits of the accelerator’s network of experts and mentorship.