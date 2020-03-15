GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler join UAW to form coronavirus task force

The Big 3 Detroit automakers — GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles — have partnered with United Auto Workers to form a task force aimed at protecting workers and limiting the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

The task force was announced Sunday.

UAW President Rory Gamble along with leaders from the three automakers, a group that includes GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett and FCA CEO Michael Manley will lead the task force.

Gamble said that “all options related to protecting against exposure to the virus are on the table.”

The task force will coordinate efforts to prevent the spread of the disease and will take a wide range of actions that include enhanced visitor screening and increased cleaning and sanitizing of common areas and touch points. Safety protocols for people with potential exposure, as well as those who exhibit flu-like symptoms will also be developed.