Rebranding as Anagram, software for out-of-network billing for healthcare providers raises $9.1 million

As it rebrands from Patch to Anagram, the healthcare billing platform making it easier for providers to accept out-of-network patients, has raised $9.1 million in new financing.

The round was led by ManchesterStory, with participation from Care Credit, a Synchrony solution, Waterline Ventures, Rogue Venture Partners, Launchpad Digital Health, KEC Ventures, and Healthy Ventures.

According to a statement, the company’s software makes it easier for healthcare providers to choose which insurance they want to take. Instead of focusing on primary care physicians, Anagram reaches out to dentists, ophthalmologists, and others to help them with their billing needs.