These leaders are coming to Robotics + AI on March 3. Why aren’t you?

TechCrunch Sessions: Robotics + AI brings together a wide group of the ecosystem’s leading minds on March 3 at UC Berkeley. Over 1,000+ attendees are expected from all facets of the robotics and artificial intelligence space — investors, students, engineers, C-levels, technologists and researchers. We’ve compiled a small list of highlights of attendees’ companies and job titles attending this year’s event:
ATTENDEE HIGHLIGHTS
- ABB Technology Ventures, Vice President
- Amazon, Head, re:MARS Product Marketing
- Amazon Web Services, Principal Business Development Manager
- Autodesk, Director, Robotics
- AWS, Principal Technologist
- BMW, R&D Engineer
- Bosch Venture Capital, Investment Principal
- Capital One, President of Critical Stack
- Ceres Robotics Inc., CEO
- Deloitte, Managing Director
- Facebook AI Research, Research Lead
- Ford X, Strategy & Operations
- Goldman Sachs, Technology Investor
- Google, Vice President
- Google X, Director, Robotics
- Greylock, EIR
- Hasbro, Principal Engineer
- Honda R&D Americas Inc., Data Engineer
- HSBC, Global Relationship Manager
- Huawei Technologies, Principal System Architect of Corporate Technology Strategy
- Hyundai CRADLE, Industrial Design
- Intel, Hardware Engineer
- Intuit, Inc., Software Engineer
- iRobot, CTO
- John Deere, Director, Precision Ag Marketing and Innovation
- Kaiser Permanente, Director
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries (USA), Inc., Technical Director
- LG Electronics, Head of Engineering
- LockHeed Martin, Engineering Manager
- Moody’s Analytics, Managing Director
- Morgan Stanley, Executive Director
- NASA, Senior Systems Architect
- Nestle, Innovation Manager
- NVIDIA, Senior Systems Software Engineer
- Qualcomm Ventures, Investment Director
- Samsung, Director, Open Innovations & Tech Partnership
- Samsung Ventures, Managing Director
- Shasta Ventures, Investor
- Softbank Ventures Asia, Investor
- Surgical Theater, SVP Engineering
- Takenaka Corporation, Senior Manager, Technology Planning
- Techstars, Managing Director
- Tesla, Sr. Machine Learning Engineer
- Toyota Research Institute, Manager, Prototyping & Robotics Operations
- Uber, Engineering Manager
- UPS, Director of Research and Development
STUDENTS & RESEARCHERS FROM:
- Columbia University
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- Harvard University
- Northwestern University
- Santa Clara University
- Stanford University
- Texas A&M University
- UC Berkeley
- UC Davis
- UCLA
- USC
- Yale University
Did you know that TechCrunch provides a white-glove networking app at all our events called CrunchMatch? You can connect and match with people who meet your specific requirements, message them and connect right at the conference. How cool is that!?
Want to get in on networking with this caliber of people? Book your $345 General Admission ticket today and save $50 before prices go up at the door. But no one likes going to events alone. Why not bring the whole team? Groups of four or more save 15% on tickets when you book here.