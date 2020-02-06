Netflix’s horrible autoplay previews can be turned off

Listen, this week sucks. Last week pretty much sucked, too. Honestly, it’s probably time to just scrap this stupid jerk of a year and give 2021 a go. (Spoiler: That one will suck, too.) But you take your victories where you can get them, and Netflix just handed us a beautiful one for once in our sad, miserable lives.
Autoplay trailers are now optional. That’s it. That’s the news. The short but horrible tyranny of autoplay previews are at an end.
Here, do this now:
- Click Manage Profiles
- Choose your profile
- Untick “Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices.
- Now live, damnit! Live!
Scroll free, friends.