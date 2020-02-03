Dixa, the customer engagement platform, picks up $36M Series B

Dixa, the customer engagement platform, has closed $36 million in Series B funding. Leading the round is Notion Capital, with participation from existing investors Project A Ventures and SEED Capital.

The Copenhagen and now London-based startup says it will use the new capital to accelerate its product development. This will including innovating with regards to the way it handles data, and further integrations with third-party software.

Headcount in its product and engineering teams will also increase, and Dixa says it plans to “double-down” on its go-to-market strategy in Europe and the U.S., where the company says it is seeing strong demand. In the last two years, it has grown from 12 to 120 employees across 5 offices in Copenhagen, London, Berlin, Kyiv, and Lviv.

Noteworthy, the Series B comes less than a year after Dixa raised a $14 million Series A, and the startup claims it didn’t need the cash. A sign of an overheated market and cheap money, perhaps? However, Dixa co-founder and CEO Mads Fosselius says it was all about investor-startup-fit based on Notion Capital’s track record investing in SaaS. The VC firm’s SaaS investments include Tradeshift, Mews, NewVoiceMedia, Paddle, Unbabel and others.

Founded in 2015 by Jacob Vous Petersen and Mads Fosselius, Dixa wants to end bad customer service with the help of technology that claims to be able to facilitate more personalised customer support. Dubbed a “customer friendship” platform, the Dixa cloud-based software works across multiple channels — including phone, chat, e-mail and Facebook Messenger — and employs a smart routing system so the right support requests reach the right people within an organisation.

“The problem for customer-facing support teams today is that tickets shared in boxes and legacy call center solutions limit a brand’s ability to connect to their customers where they want to and add extra administrative burdens that ultimately harms the customer experience,” co-founder and CEO Mads Fosselius told me when the company raised its Series A.

More broadly, the platform competes with Zendesk, Freshdesk and Salesforce Servicecloud. However, Fosselius says that in contrast Dixa provides a more “holistic and data-driven customer and agent experience”.

Adds Jos White, General Partner at Notion: “Customer service is one of the largest software categories out there, and yet the market is still operating in transactional silos and not reflecting the world we live in. We think Dixa has what it takes to upend the industry with a platform that works across any channel and brings real-time intelligence to every conversation. We couldn’t be more excited to be investing in the company”.