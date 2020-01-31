First thoughts on One Medical’s IPO pricing

Hello and welcome back to our regular morning look at private companies, public markets and the gray space in between.

Today we’re digging into One Medical’s IPO pricing, especially as it relates to the company’s valuation and resulting revenue multiples. Our goal this morning is to understand how the IPO process priced One Medical last night, and what its resulting value could mean for other tech-enabled companies.

One Medical, a popular and modern medical provider, is a venture-backed company now worth $14 per share, or about $1.7 billion. Is that a lot? Or do those metrics fit well next to its fundamentals? Let’s find out.

Pricing