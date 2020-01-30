Arvind Krishna will replace Ginni Rometty as IBM CEO in April

IBM announced today that the Board of Directors has elected IBM Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software Arvind Krishna to replace current CEO Ginni Rometty. He will take over on April 6th after a couple of months of transition time. Rometty will remain with the company as Chairman of the Board.

Krishna reportedly drove the acquisition of Red Hat at the end of 2018, and there was some speculation at the time that Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst was the heir apparent, but the Board went with a more seasoned IBM veteran for the job, while naming Whitehurst as President.

In as statement Rometty called Krishna the right man for the job, as she steps back after over 8 years on the job. “Through his multiple experiences running businesses in IBM, Arvind has built an outstanding track record of bold transformations and proven business results, and is an authentic, values-driven leader. He is well-positioned to lead IBM and its clients into the cloud and cognitive era,” she said in a statement.

She added that in choosing Krishna and Whitehurst, the board chose a technically and business savvy team to lead the company moving forward. It’s clear that the Board went with two men who have a deep understanding of cloud and cognitive computing technologies, two areas that are obviously going to be front and center of technology for the foreseeable future, and areas where IBM needs to thrive.