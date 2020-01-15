Austin-based FlashParking raises $60 million for parking management technology

FlashParking, an Austin-based developer of parking management software and services has raised $60 million in new financing from the private equity investment firm L Catterton.

The company’s software, first launched in 2011, provides real-time data and variable pricing options for parking space providers.

FlashParking’s chief executive, Juan Rodriguez, envisions his company’s software and services as the cornerstone for a new kind of hub encompassing several different modes of transportation and autonomous or robotic vehicles. The company’s payment, monitoring and management software can extend beyond app-enabled parking or valet services to electric vehicle charging; vehicle servicing and cleaning; drone launch, landing, and maintenance; and hubs for ride-hailing services.

This unique platform has allowed us to configure an operating system that’s not only the best solution for parking infrastructure today but also a model that’s ready for tomorrow,” said Rodriguez, CEO, and co-founder at FlashParking, in a statement.

The company is already managing 30,000 parking spaces across 34 facilities in the Texas Medical Center alone and has 6 million customers using its services to pay for parking each month, bringing in around $1 billion in transaction revenue, the company says.

BofA Securities served as the financial advisor to FlashParking.