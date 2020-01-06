Weber’s new Smart Grilling Hub uses June tech to make everyone a grillmaster

Weber is deepening its partnership with smart cooking startup June, with a new product debuting at CES 2020 today that can turn any grill into a smart grill – and providing expert guidance and grilling advice to even novice home cooks.

The new Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub includes a small device with ports for connecting wired thermometers that you can use to monitor the temperature of your meats or other foods as they cook. The Hub supports use of up to four temperature sensors at once, so you can monitor the temperature of different dishes all at the same time, and you connect to the hub with your smartphone via Weber’s dedicated app to receive up-to-date info about the current internal temperature of whatever you’re cooking. The app will alert you when your meats reach the proper temperature for whatever level of doneness you’re shooting for.

The app also provides step-by-step cooking instructions, notifications for things like when it’s time to flip food if that’s part of the cooking process, and tips and tricks culled from actual expert grillers about how best to cook your stuff. Weber also says it plans to add Alexa support to the Hub later in the year, as well as provide other new features via software updates.

Weber previously partnered with June on their forthcoming Weber SmokeFire pellet grill, the first pellet grill made by Weber, which also has smart cooking technology similar to what the Smart Grilling Hub provides, but built-in.

The Smart Grilling Hub will launch in over 30 countries initially starting in “early 2020,” and will sell for $129.99 in the U.S..