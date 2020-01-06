Watch Sony’s CES press conference live

It’s hard to argue with the tagline of Sony’s CES 2020 press conference. “The future is coming.” It’s true. It is. And try as we might, we’re powerless to stop it. Best we can do is just grab a seat and let it wash over us.

CES is always a fun show for Sony. The company announces a lot of stuff at the show. Like, a lot, a lot. The news tends to run the gamut of the electronics giants’ myriad categories. We’ll almost certainly see lots of TVs and other home theater gadgets (though PlayStation news is likely going to be saved for gaming events) and plenty of stuff in the audio category.

Streaming content has always lagged the pace of hardware, so maybe we’ll see some news around 8K. There are always plenty of surprises, too. Past years have included the reboot of Aibo and other fun home robotics.

Sony’s press conference kicks off tonight at 5PM PT/8PM ET, helping to set the stage for this year’s deluge of CES news. You can stream along live here.